Tracker season 3 episode 20 spoilers: How does Billie return?

Next week on Tracker season 3 episode 20, you are going to see the return of a familiar face in Sofia Pernas as Billie. So what brings her back this time around?

What is rather nice at this point in the show’s run is that we have a good handle on some of the recurring characters — and then also their relationship with Colter. Billie has been many things at this point, whether it be a rival to Justin Hartley’s character or an occasional ally. Whenever she turns up, it feels pretty easy to assume that there will be chaos.

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To get a few more details on what is to come, be sure to check out the Tracker season 3 episode 20 synopsis below:

“Reclamation” – Colter’s search for a woman who went missing from a rehab facility takes an unexpected turn when he runs into Billie, uncovering a possible link between each of their cases, on the CBS Original series TRACKER, Sunday, May 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Ultimately, this does feel like an opportunity for the two of them to work together — but is the trust fully there? This is what makes this show rather interesting as the two have their own motives. They can work together but at the same time, the relationship is tenuous — and that is putting it lightly.

How many more stories are left?

While there are only 20 episodes of some other CBS shows, that’s not the case with Tracker. There are 22 in total for the season and with that in mind, there’s a chance what you see here carries into something more after the fact. Also, we know a season 4 is coming!

What do you most want to see moving into Tracker season 3 episode 20 when it airs on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some additional updates.

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