Chicago PD season 10 episode 15 spoilers: Ruzek’s tough case

As you get prepared to see Chicago PD season 10 episode 15 on NBC next week, let’s just say there are a lot of hard times ahead.

So where do we start here? “Blood and Honor” does take us into another era of the show on the other side of the 200th episode, and it is one where we expect more drama, and of course personal stories for a handful of main characters. The main focus for this episode could be on Adam Ruzek, which is a pretty good run for the character given what he is going through tonight. An undercover mission lies ahead for him on the horizon, and it could be one that leads to some pretty shocking consequences.

For a few more updates now all about what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full Chicago PD season 10 episode 15 synopsis below:

03/01/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : When a family is poisoned in their home, the team discovers a connection to the Becks. Ruzek goes undercover to work for their business and as he gets closer to Samantha, chilling information about her father, Richard, comes to light. TV-14

We recognize that at some point soon, we are probably going to be at another big hiatus for this show. With that in mind, we’re definitely in a spot where we’re going to take advantage of every opportunity possible to see these characters on TV, and this episode feels about as intense as they come. We know that Ruzek is more than capable of doing an operation like this, as there are so many others that he’s taken on during his time on the force. Of course, that doesn’t mean that it will be easy, and nor does it mean that he is going to find his way to get out of it unscathed.

