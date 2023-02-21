YOU season 4 ratings set stage further for season 5 renewal

While there is no formal YOU season 5 renewal over at Netflix, we continue to have hope for something more here moving forward. Why wouldn’t the streaming service want that? We’re talking here about an incredibly popular series that, halfway through season 4, continues to prove its value.

So what is there to say about the show’s performance at this given point in time? Let’s just go ahead and get into that a little bit more…

According to a new report from Deadline, season 4 of the Penn Badgley series continues to find itself at the top of the Netflix streaming chart, with the show garnering an additional 64.1 million hours viewed from February 13 to February 19. It was also in the top ten in 88 countries — further cementing the global impact here that they care so much about.

It’s possible the future could depend somewhat on what happens when YOU returns with the second half of the season on March 9, but it remains hard to know why there would be some sort of sudden drop of confidence in its future. Isn’t it still poised to be a pretty substantial hit? With the information that we have, there is no real reason to think about anything contrary.

What’s ahead in part two?

Based on what we saw in the first half, you should prepare for some pretty epic stuff when it comes to Joe Goldberg a.k.a. Jonathan Moore. After all, we could be set up to see him do battle further with Rhys Montrose, one of the more significant threats that he’s faced off against. These two actually have a little bit in common, but we’re not altogether sure that Joe will feel that way.

What are you most interested in checking out when it comes to YOU season 4 over at Netflix?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates down the road. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

