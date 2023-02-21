How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 6: Jesse’s future

As you prepare for How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 6 next week, what can you expect to see from start to finish?

As you move into the next installment “Universal Therapy,” we of course thing there are going to be some opportunities for comedy. It’s also another chance for growth in the midst of some of the stories we’ve seen so far this season. We 100% understand if some people are frustrated with the reasonably-slow pace that we’ve had with this show as of late. After all, things haven’t quite moved forward in a significant manner since the big reveal of Barney back in the premiere. Yet, we know that there are some good opportunities ahead, and of course we’re looking forward to seeing a little bit more of that over time!

Below, you can check out the full How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 6 synopsis with other updates on what lies ahead:

Sophie encounters an obstacle with a new beau. Ellen uses her new job insurance to see a therapist. Jesse gives Valentina a hand at work while Sid and Charlie try to sell terrible wine.

The biggest story that we’re curious to see at the moment is Jesse’s, given that he just walked out on Meredith before the concert. Given that she was being pretty terrible and asking him to relive a pretty recent trauma, we more than understand his move. We’re just curious at this point to learn exactly where the story will go moving forward.

As for Sophie’s love life, it’s a little bit clear that this will take some time that there will be a few new wrinkles that are introduced over time. One of them will be a love interest played by John Corbett!

Related – Can you expect there to be some more updates on other How I Met Your Mother characters?

Is there anything that you want to see moving into How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 6 on Hulu?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates down the road. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







