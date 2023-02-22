Chicago Fire season 11 episode 15 spoilers: Could Cindy die?

As you prepare to see Chicago Fire season 11 episode 15 on NBC next week, it is fair to say that there’s going to be a lump in your throat throughout. It’s not really much of a shock that the show gives some of its strongest dramatic material to Herrmann, given that David Eigenberg is a fantastic actor capable of so many emotions.

Unfortunately, so many of them for this character moving forward are going to be fear and sorrow. His wife Cindy has not been in good shape ever since getting her diagnosis and unfortunately, things do not look great for her moving forward, either. The title for episode 15 is “Damage Control,” and let’s just say that the attached synopsis has us very much concerned over whatever the future could be:

03/01/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Kidd, Seager and Carver investigate a fire at the city stables. Kylie clashes with some of the firefighters over changes due to budget cuts. Herrmann struggles to keep it together as Cindy’s condition worsens. TV-14

Could she still end up on the mend? We’re going to continue to have hope, mostly because we don’t really want to spend a lot period of time really thinking about the opposite. However, we are very-much aware that this is a universe where characters do die. We’ve seen it on so many occasions over the years, and there’s a chance it will happen again. We just don’t want it to be now, especially in the way in which things are currently set up.

We know that it’s pretty darn impossible to send a fictional character our best, but rest assured that we are trying to do that here regardless. Cindy and Herrmann deserve the best, and her recovery could be an inspiration for a lot of people out there.

Related – Be sure to get some other news on Chicago Fire, including the leave of absence coming up for Taylor Kinney

What are you most interested in seeing as we move into Chicago Fire season 11 episode 15?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates down the road. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







