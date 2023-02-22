Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, Feb. 22?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? We know that we want the show back, but will we get it alongside both Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? Just like you would imagine, there is so much to get into here!

So where do we start off? Luckily, we DO have some more good news to share as there are some further episodes coming in just a matter of hours. Luckily, we also know that you’re going to see more the following week, as well, so you don’t have to worry about a hiatus in the immediate future. Instead, you can just worry about the outcomes of some of these stories, and there are some precarious ones — especially for one Kim Burgess as we get set for the 200th episode of that show.

If you do want to learn a little bit more now, go ahead and check out synopses for all three of these series right now…

Chicago Med season 8 episode 14, “On Days Like Today … Silver Linings Become Lifelines” – 02/22/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Crockett relies on O.R. 2.0 to save a construction worker’s severed hand. Charles and Goodwin clash as negotiations drag on between the administration and the custodial workers’ union. Hannah fights to keep a mother and her newborn baby together. TV-14

(We know that a lot of Chicago Med titles have been long, but this one is easily the biggest mouthful.)

Chicago Fire season 11 episode 14, “Run Like Hell” – 02/22/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : An annoying floater takes a romantic interest in Violet. Ritter catches a local politician in a compromising position. Mouch and Severide help Trudy with an arson investigation. TV-14

Chicago PD season 10 episode 14, “Trapped” – 02/22/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : After a brutal shooting, Burgess and Ruzek find themselves trapped aboard the busy “L” subway train. As they piece together scant evidence, the team is drawn into a dark family drama. Burgess’ proximity to the shooting triggers harsh memories. TV-14

