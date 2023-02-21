Magnum PI season 5 spoilers: How will the story be split up?

From the moment that it was revealed that Magnum PI season 5 was going to be a 20-episode season rather than two separate ones, we had questions. What was one of the biggest ones? That’s as simple as wondering how this whole order was going to be structured.

Ultimately, we think there was an awareness a long time ago that the second batch of ten episodes, regardless of what you want to call them, wouldn’t be airing for some time. With that in mind, you do want each one of them to have their own arcs … even if there are a few things that cross over in between.

Based at least on what we are hearing right now, that does appear to be what is happening. Speaking to TV Guide, here is what showrunner Eric Guggenheim had to say about the plan for these two parts, as well as the large arc set up in the premiere, presumably about Captain Greene:

Because the season is being broken up into two parts and we’re not sure when part 2 will air, I felt we had to tell a story that had an endpoint in episode 10. The idea of doing a cliffhanger can be enticing, but at the same time, I do find that it can be frustrating for viewers. So by the time we got up to 10, there’s gonna be some storylines that won’t be resolved that will carry forward into part two. But as far as the mystery that we’re launching in the premiere, there will be an end to that story.

One of the benefits that does come with doing these ten-episode arcs is the opportunity it presents to be a tad more serialized. When you are trying to stretch something out to 20-22 episodes, there is a fear sometimes that the story ends up being inorganically stretched — or, it just vanishes sometimes without explanation. That’s not something you seemingly have to worry about here.

