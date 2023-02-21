The White Lotus season 3 premiere date: Any change afoot?

As we get prepared to see The White Lotus season 3 on HBO down the road, there are a few things to think about here. Take, for starters, a notion that we could be seeing it perhaps sooner than we thought!

Of course, we should start off here by saying that we’re probably not going to be getting new episodes this year. Even if the wait could be shorter than anticipated (fingers crossed), this is not a show that will be back in a blink of an eye.

The real reason why we are talking about all this right now is rather simple: The presence of Euphoria season 3, which could be back on the air a little bit later than anticipated. We’ve learned that it may still be several months away from filming and when you think about the long post-production time it requires, we could be waiting until spring 2024 or later to have it back. January, our previously-expected start date, feels all the more far away.

Because of all of this, we do wonder if it is at least possible for The White Lotus to come back at the start of next year, though there are a few different factors at play here. First and foremost, we need to know where season 3 is set! (There are rumors floating around about Japan.) From there, filming has to get started. This is not a show with a significant amount of special effects and can be turned around faster than some other HBO shows. Also, there tend to only be 6-7 episodes a season.

With all of this being considered, we’d say that (at least for now) there’s a chance that we get more of the Mike White-created series at the start of 2024. We wouldn’t call it a guarantee, but this is at least something to watch out for over the course of the next several months.

