Power Book II: Ghost season 4 premiere date: Yearly event again?

We are well aware of the fact that Power Book II: Ghost season 3 has yet to even premiere, but why not look ahead for a moment?

There is, after all, a little bit of interesting stuff to think about right now when it comes to the future of the Michael Rainey Jr. series, mostly due to the fact that production has already started on the recently-renewed season 4. The Starz series starting things up at this point is the result of a number of different components, but the biggest one is quite simple: Meeting the same production schedule as in the past. It also does allow the network to have some more flexibility down the road.

Do we think that we’re going to see the fourth season premiere this fall and with that, the show resume the same airing schedule that we had in the past? Probably not, but there is at least an opportunity to make the show a once-a-year event again following the long wait for season 3. For those who did not hear, one of the reasons we were stuck waiting for so long to see the third season was tied to a separation-of-sorts behind the scenes with Starz and Lionsgate. There are at least some parts of that arrangement now that are hammered out. As a result of that, we do tend to think that the fourth season could premiere in spring 2024, provided that there is some real estate available.

For now, this is the window that we’d plan for … but don’t forget about the story that still has to come first! There is a good chance that this batch of episodes could look and feel really different from what we’re getting at the moment. This is a franchise that has become known for its creative swings.

