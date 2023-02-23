Snowfall season 6 premiere: Where is Leon and Wanda?

If you are watching the Snowfall season 6 premiere on FX tonight, we totally understand having questions about Leon and Wanda. Where in the world are they? We’re talking about two awesome characters played by Isaiah John and Gail Bean, and they both have done a great job over the years highlighting the struggles of the world that surrounds them. Wanda in particular has constantly kept Snowfall honest through her struggles with addiction.

Ultimately, we’re finding ourselves missing them, but most of the premiere so far has been more about Franklin Saint (pictured above). Just remember that there are some reasons for their absence…

For those who need a quick refresher, Leon and Wanda made the decision to go to Africa at the end of this past season. We do think that you’re going to see them again, but having the characters turn up right away would completely invalidate the events of the finale. What would the point have been of sending them off, only to bring them back immediately? We do think we needed to feel their absence a little bit.

It is our hope that when they do come back, they will bring with them a greater perspective of the world beyond Los Angeles, and also understand even further the people who they want to be. This can be a hard thing to figure out when you are dealing with everything that has surrounded them in the series so far. Their relationship with each other will be important, but the same goes in regards to their relationship with Franklin and everyone else. We do think they are going to have a big story to tell and a key message; we just hope that at this point, a few others are going to be willing to listen.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

