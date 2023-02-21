FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 14: Remy’s surprise past

Next week on FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 14, we’re going to see a story with a few different wrinkles to it — many of them super-interesting.

So what can we start off with? Well, the title here is “Wanted: America,” and this is going to feature a true-crime, or at least true-crime adjacent, story with Remy Scott at the center of it. We’ll have a chance to learn a little bit about the character’s past, but not in the way that we have seen already! We’re all for anything that will flesh out this guy a little bit further, and maybe it can be separate from at least some of the tragedy that he has experienced over the years.

For a few more details, check out the full FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 14 synopsis with other insight all about what lies ahead:

“Wanted: America” – When a rising star triathlete is found violently murdered, the team chases after one of her teammates and his girlfriend. Also, Remy reunites with a true crime show producer from his past, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Feb. 28 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Of course, we imagine that the case-of-the-week story is going to have a lot of drama from start to finish … can you really be surprised by that? This is just what you would expect from this world!

Is another hiatus coming soon?

At the moment, we would say to go ahead and expect something like that. There are, after all, episodes that the network is going to want to save for April and May, which is of course when ratings matter more than any other time of the year. We suppose that in general, we should just be grateful to have as many consecutive stories as we have as of late.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

