Mayans MC season 5 premiere date: The Snowfall effect?

There’s a good chance that many of you out there have heard the less-than-exciting news that Mayans MC season 5 is going to be the final one over on FX. We know that we’re not quite ready to say goodbye at the moment.

One of the things that makes the next few months in particular so emotional is knowing that there is a whole parade of shows on the network that we have to prepare to say goodbye to. First and foremost, we have the end of Snowfall, which is kicking off in just a matter of days. We do tend to think that the motorcycle drama is going to be premiering at some point down the road, and it is all a matter of when.

For us personally, we tend to think that FX may wait until Snowfall is over in order to bring Mayans MC on the air, mostly due to the fact that this would allow them to better spread out some of their hits. This would still bring JD Pardo and the rest of the cast back in the spring, which is where we’ve seen it in past seasons.

In the past, we have already written about the idea that some premiere-date news is imminent, and we do personally believe still that it is the case. We don’t think there is any real reason that they should hold out on giving us some news at this point.

So what will be featured in a teaser?

We tend to think that the idea of the Reyes family falling apart could be at the forefront of any video for what lies ahead. Just think about everything that we’ve seen so far! We tend to think that it was Angel who lit the warehouse at the end of this past finale, and we know that secrets dating back to Felipe have caused a lot of chaos already. There is no sign of that stopping soon.

