Squid Game season 2 premiere date: When could filming end?

Isn’t it nice that we can start to piece together at least a few different things at this point when it comes to a Squid Game season 2? We tend to think so!

For those who have not heard yet, series star Lee Jung-Jae recently shared some comments that gave us a slightly better sense of what the pathway ahead looks like. Filming for the next batch of episodes could begin as early as this summer, and filming could take around ten months, give or take. We know that neither one of these details are super-specific, but that’s not exactly something we would expect in the relatively near future. Given that we’re still more than four months away from production, why would we have exact information?

Even with this being said, we do at least think we can map out at least part of the future to a certain extent here. If filming does truly last for ten months, then it is fair to imagine that it will be going until April or May 2024. When you think about that, there is suddenly a good reason why you could be waiting until the fall of next year to see the episodes arrive. We suppose that it could be a month or two earlier if the streaming service splits up the episodes, but why would you assume that this is something that they are going to do? There is not a lot of evidence suggesting it, at least for the time being.

As for why Netflix has allowed season 2 to take so long in the first, we think that there is one fairly simple reason for that, all things considered: They know how important this show is. Because of that, they are not going to rush it — they need it to be top-quality to raise the chances of a season 3 down the road.

