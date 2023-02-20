Moon Knight season 2 renewal: Is anything moving forward?

Are there any reasons to be optimistic over a Moon Knight season 2 renewal at the moment? With another new Marvel movie in theaters, it does feel like a good time to revisit the question.

Of course, we wish that someone at Disney+ would use the latest Ant-Man and the Wasp movie to at least announce something here. While it may be true that the Moon Knight character was not relevant to that story, he still lingers out there. On paper, you would think that a renewal here would be a slam-dunk when you consider all of the big factors at play. We’re talking here about an extremely popular leading man in Oscar Isaac alongside some strong reviews and also a truly unique character. Season 1 also ended in a way that set the stage for some awesome stuff down the road.

So what is Marvel and/or Disney waiting for here? Well, we mostly consider all of this a reminder that the comic-book company does often go by the beat of its own drum, and they are not going to be rushed into doing anything. They also don’t have the pressure of adhering to any sort of particular release window, as a lot of other networks and streaming services do. They have more flexibility, and that leads to more potential opportunities.

With all of this in mind, there’s a good chance that no future Marvel movies will be a launching pad for a possible Moon Knight season 2 and they could just announce it at some random time. We’re optimistic that we will see more at some point, but it is not an altogether easy thing to time out. The only thing that we feel confident in saying, at least for now, is that the possibility is still out there. Even if more weeks or even months go by without an official renewal, it could still be brought back at any time.

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to a Moon Knight season 2 renewal?

Do you think we’re on the cusp of something big? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around for other updates. (Photo: Disney+.)

