Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere date: Marvel ties

If you are excited to check out an Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere date down the road at Hulu, there are reasons for it! There are also some reasons for cross-promotion at the moment, any yet, we’re not seeing too much.

Should the aforementioned streaming service be doing more to push the outward, especially given the latest Ant-Man movie in theaters? There are some reasons to think about it right now.

First and foremost here, remember that Paul Rudd is the latest big-name actor to be stepping into the Arconia — or is at least a part of the greater universe. He’s been everywhere over the past couple of weeks to promote his new project, so why not use that as a chance to spread the word? There’s no question that this is a great opportunity to share either some more footage or some casting news.

So why isn’t that happening? Well, the simplest answer that we can give at the moment revolves around where things are in production right now — to be specific, everyone is still in the early going here. Filming has been going on for a little bit more than a month, but there is still a lot more to go. It’s way too early to reveal a season 3 premiere date, and there’s already so much that Rudd can say about his character Ben. Since the guy is technically already dead, any major tease that he offers would give away something about the killer or the victim’s relationship to the trip. We don’t think that the producers want to risk anything on the subject of that right now.

Of course, who can really blame them? It makes sense for everyone across the board to be tight-lipped, though we do want to get the word out from top to bottom.

For now, we still anticipate that we’ll be seeing Charles, Oliver, and Mabel back in the summer, though it may be a little bit later than what we saw last year.

