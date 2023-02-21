AGT: All-Stars finale: Are Kodi Lee, Aidan Bryant the favorites?

We’ve had a chance now to see the performance portion of the AGT: All-Stars finale and by virtue of that, there are so many signs that the final results are going to be close!

When you look at the competition across the board here, it’s safe to say that just about every person brought it from start to finish … but are there a few acts that stood out above everyone else?

If we had to predict what the superfans are going to do here, we think that Aidan Bryant, Kodi Lee, Tom Ball, Detroit Youth Choir, and Mike E. Winfield are the acts to watch out for the most. On paper, you can argue that Kodi is the favorite given his status as a former winner, and also someone who gave another remarkable performance this week!

Is there an underdog worth watching out for right now? We would argue so, just like we would argue that his name is Mike. The show has made a real point this season of reminding us that we have never seen a comedian win any season of the main America’s Got Talent or its spin-offs, and it does feel like he has a great case for it. His set this week is brilliantly funny and we think that, thanks to his whole “stepman” bit, he’s got a very memorable routine that he can take on the road. We wouldn’t be shocked at all if the AGT: All-Stars superfans chose to reward him.

The frustrating thing, beyond waiting for another week to see the results here, is just not knowing how these fans are going to vote. We’ve never been a fan of how this show is formatted, and it’s even tougher now that we are at the very end.

Who do you think should be the winner of AGT: All-Stars based on what we have seen in the first part of the finale?

