AGT: All-Stars finale preview: Will the Bello Sisters win?

Tomorrow night on NBC you are going to see the AGT: All-Stars finale — so what are the Bello Sisters going to bring to the table?

First and foremost, let’s make it clear that this is really the season of danger acts. You have these three, who are strength-based acrobats who are precise and artistic. Then, you’ve also got the magnificent Power Duo and then Aidan Bryant, who we do think has a legitimate shot of winning the whole thing.

Leading up to the big episode tomorrow, there is a new sneak peek over here that showcases exactly what the Bello Sisters are bringing to the table this time around. They do find a way to up the ante and the danger here by sporting blindfolds, and the choice of music here is outstanding. If you wanted a high-drama performance with some incredibly stunts, we think that these three are bringing that to the table and then some.

At the end of the day, though, there is still a good bit of mystery as to whether or not these two are going to win the grand prize. What’s the reasoning for that? Well, it has everything to do with the presence of the superfans. They are the most frustrating part of this show since there is virtually no indication of 1) who they are or 2) how they determine who they think is the best act. It creates so much more ambiguity than we got during the flagship America’s Got Talent, which has the whole of the country casting their votes.

Of course, you can argue that this particular format is good from the vantage point of unpredictability … but we’re not altogether sure that everyone out there feels the same way.

Do you think the Bello Sisters are going to win AGT: All-Stars?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

