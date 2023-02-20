The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: The right platform?

As so many of you know, The Gilded Age season 2 is going to be coming to HBO down the road — we just have to wait a while to see it!

To date, the buzz is that the period drama from Julian Fellowes is going to be coming back to the premium-cable network in September. It would be great to see it a little earlier than that, but everything is still up in the air! Remember that nothing has been confirmed as of yet when it comes to a premiere date and until the network itself says something, take every quote with a grain of salt.

Since we are in the midst of this super-elaborate waiting game for season 2, there is one specific thing that we’ll go ahead and focus on here: The best way for this show to be promoted. What are the right platforms to get the word out there?

Of course, the ideal situation would be for The Gilded Age season 2 to get some sort of teaser before The Last of Us season 1 wraps up its run but for the time being, that feels unlikely for a wide array of different reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that new episodes are still so many months away, and that HBO is more likely to use the video-game adaptation to promote at least a few things that are coming up in the relatively near future.

What are we talking about there? Think in terms of Succession season 4 or even the upcoming season of Barry, which does not have an exact date here.

Another question

How much of a platform are we going to see the network give a show most likely to air on Monday night? We do think that they will air teasers before some other programs, but it’s likely to be other Monday-night shows than some of the heavy hitters.

Is there anything that you are especially hoping to see when it comes to The Gilded Age season 2 at HBO?

