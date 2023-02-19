Jack Ryan season 4 premiere date: A stable schedule?

If you do find yourselves prepared to see Jack Ryan season 4 premiere on Prime Video down the road, we hope you’re also prepared to wait. After all, it’s going to take a long time to see the show back on the streaming service!

So is there some sort of stable schedule right now for the John Krasinski drama? As crazy as it may seem, that could very well be the case. Remember here that the next batch of episodes is already filmed, and at this point we think that the streaming service is trying to figure things out on the basis of one thing more so than any other: What makes the most sense when it comes to the schedule. In a perfect world, we would love to see the show a little earlier than season 3 — think summer or the fall. Yet, for now, we’re not sure that we’re going to see anything different than a November / December start.

If there is a way that we could see the show earlier, it could be Prime Video deciding that they want to change up how the show airs to a certain extent. They could opt for a weekly model or, if nothing else, decide to bring the show back in chunks. We tend to think that either one of these would be preferable to having to wait a full nine or ten months from the time of this writing!

Do we think that the powers-that-be are currently considering a lot of this behind the scenes? Sure, but there is still no guarantee that they are going to opt for anything different from what they’ve done in the past. Since Jack Ryan plays out like an exceptionally long movie, they may just keep things the way that they are.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

