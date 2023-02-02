Jack Ryan season 4 premiere date: February expectations

As we get into the month of February, what is there to look forward to when it comes to Jack Ryan season 4?

We recognize fully that it’s only been a little over a month since the premiere of season 3, just as we also recognize that before that, there was a hiatus that lasted years. We just have a tendency to be insatiable, and we tend to think a lot of people are with shows that they really appreciate.

Now, let’s go ahead and get back to the subject noted in the title. Given that season 4 has technically already filmed, we do think that it’s possible in theory to get some other announcement on the future. Of course, whether or not the folks at Prime Video are going to give that to us is a totally different story. The John Krasinski series will likely be on hold until the end of the year, largely because we don’t think there’s going to be some desperate need to rush things along. There almost never is with this streaming service!

We still stand by here what we’ve said in the past. More than likely, we are going to see the show come back either in November or December. This is, after all, the time-frame that makes the most sense based on every season we’ve seen so far! We do think that we could get an announcement at some point in September or early October and until then, we may just have to settle for getting some subtle teases here and there along the way.

Even with the long hiatus, Jack Ryan proved last December that it could generate big viewership. Within that, they gave Prime Video all the more reason to not try anything too weird or experimental with a premiere date now.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Jack Ryan right now, including a possible spin-off

What do you most want to see on Jack Ryan season 4?

Do you think there is any chance we get some more news on the show this month? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates ahead you won’t want to miss. (Photo: Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







