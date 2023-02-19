She-Hulk season 2 renewal: Where do things stand now?

If you are at the moment eager to get some more news on a She-Hulk season 2 renewal over at Disney+ at this point, we understand.

After all, just consider where we are! We’re on the heels of the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film in theaters, and this one (which, of course, revolved around Ant-Man and the Wasp) ended in a way that sets up significantly another MCU series on the streaming service in Loki. That was the first show to get an order for additional episodes and while we’d love to get something more for Tatiana Maslany, nothing is confirmed at present.

Is that going to change in the near future? There’s a clear argument for it thanks mostly to all the important tentacles that exist within She-Hulk from start to finish. There’s the obvious tie-in to Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, but also Daredevil, who has his own show coming down the road. There’s a chance that we do end up seeing more of Maslany on that show, but does that make any sense tonally? We do think there are some big questions to wonder about that for the time being.

Is it true that the end of season 1 was polarizing? Sure, as Jen’s story because a little more meta than it really needed to be. Yet, we do think a season 2 will still happen, even if it takes some time. Remember that this show in part exists to riff on the rest of the MCU, and there is a lot of value in that. We just hope that any future season can be useful to try and establish more momentum across the board. Remember that one of the biggest criticisms of the current Marvel world is that things are not exactly moving forward in that rapid a fashion.

If She-Hulk does get greenlit for more episodes soon, odds are you will be waiting a good while. Think late 2024, and that is the earliest possible outcome.

Do you think that we’re going to get a proper She-Hulk season 2 renewal down the road?

