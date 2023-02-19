House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: Big opportunity?

If you are out there very much excited for the House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date, the next few weeks are huge!

In the event that you did not know already, we are gearing up for the start of production, and of course all the great stuff that comes along with that. The Game of Thrones prequel has another batch of ten episodes coming that will have a super-challenging task at the center of them. They have to find a way to organically evolve the story and the George R.R. Martin source material, and with elevated expectations at the same time. We do think that season 1 surpassed the expectations that a lot of people had going in, especially with the less-than-exciting way that the original series ended on HBO.

The next few weeks are going to be a really interesting time when it comes to the show’s future, and we mean that mostly through the lens of when a lot of big stuff is going to be announced. Given that there is another huge show on the air right now in The Last of Us, this means that there is a golden opportunity for HBO to announce publicly that filming is underway. Whether or not they actually do that is still a mystery, but we do think that this is an interesting thing to think about over the next little while.

The dream situation would actually be that HBO airs an In Production teaser here during The Last of Us finale — we more than understand that they wouldn’t have any new footage to show off at that point, but they also don’t really need anything to get people excited!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

