House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: Current progress

Want to know more all about what’s happening in regards to House of the Dragon season 2? Even though production is not currently underway, we do have a sense of things already!

After all, there are a few things that we can say with confidence are currently happening. We’ve already reported on the state things when it comes to pre-production, which is where everyone is getting the sets together in hopes of ensuring that everyone will be good to go the moment cameras start rolling. Meanwhile, we know that the HBO series is already looking at bringing on board some new performers.

We won’t give anything major away in this piece, but there are reports out there (including from Redanian Intelligence) making it clear that there are some major castings that are happening behind the scenes at the moment. Nothing has still been confirmed, so we would say to take anything you see out there with a grain of salt.

The efficiency that we’re seeing from pre-production at this point is a reminder that House of the Dragon is as well-oiled a machine in the TV world as you’re going to see; beyond that, though, we also think it’s a reminder that there’s a set premiere date everyone is hoping to hit. We tend to think it is somewhere between spring and summer of next year. There’s so much work that goes into this show in between production and post-production. With that in mind, it feels pretty impossible that we’re going to be seeing anything until at least a few months into 2024.

Do we think some official castings will still be announced this year? More than likely, but we advise having a little bit of patience as we get from point A to point B.

