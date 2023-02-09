House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: Filming reveal talk

For those who are unaware, production of House of the Dragon season 2 is going to be kicking off in just about a month! We know there’s been some pre-production work for some time now, and the entire cast and crew are probably preparing to descend into this world once more.

Now that we’ve said that, there is another big question that we should ponder over for at least a moment: Is HBO going to want to make a big deal out of this? You can make a case, at least for now, that they would probably consider that.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

It goes without saying here that the network would at least consider doing something here, given that we are talking about one of their most-popular shows. It is one that also will need to do something to keep people thinking about it between now and its return super-far down the road. HBO is probably not bringing this show back until spring 2024 at the earliest, and we think that does inform on some level how they are going to go about promoting it.

For the time being, the suggestion that we’d offer them is pretty darn simple — make sure that you do everything within your power to ensure that you can keep people thinking about the series. Maybe that means announcing formally when production is underway, or even revealing some casting news as it starts to trickle in. There is some value in both of these things, just as there is announcing a return date publicly when one is 100% confirmed. We could see some news on that subject coming out either at the end of this year or in early 2024.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to House of the Dragon production kicking off

How much of a deal do you think HBO is going to make about House of the Dragon season 2 filming being underway?

Be sure to share in the comments below! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other information. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







