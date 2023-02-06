House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: Production start date

Have we just found ourselves at an important milestone leading up to the House of the Dragon season 2 premiere on HBO? All current signs seem to suggest so!

According to a new report from Production List, filming for the latest batch of episodes for the hit drama will kick off on Monday, March 6. We previously knew that season 2 starting back up next month, and this is a date in particular that we welcome for many reasons — with some of them having to do with when we actually get to see these characters on TV down the road.

It is no secret that the earlier we see House of the Dragon start up filming, the earlier it could theoretically premiere … and we are already facing a pretty extreme wait in the first place. Remember that filming itself lasts several months and after that, there is also a long post-production window leading up to when we actually have a chance to see the series back. There’s a reason why spring 2024 feels like the very earliest we could actually see new episodes.

In knowing that filming will be kicking off in early March, that at least makes the theoretical idea of this all the more possible. We don’t think that the premium-cable network would like for there to be more than a year and a half between seasons if at all possible. Would they deal with it under certain conditions? We think so, but they’d prefer to have the show moving forward at a steady pace. Remember that this is not even the only spin-off currently being developed, as there are others in the works including a long-awaited Jon Snow concept that has yet to get a formal green light.

