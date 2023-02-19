Euphoria season 3 premiere date: Anything during The Last of Us?

We have heard over time that February could be a big month in regards to Euphoria season 3 — after all, production is poised to start!

At the moment, we recognize that there isn’t all that much when it comes to confirmation on this very thing, but it certainly benefits the show giving us some more news in the relatively near future. This is one of the most popular shows when it returns presumably in early 2024, so what better way to promote it than hyping it up during another big-time winter show? The Last of Us has already set some huge viewership records for HBO, and has proven to be just as popular (if not more so, in some measurements) as House of the Dragon, and the bar could be set high for the Zendaya series to come close to this viewership.

Now, we recognize fully that if HBO were to showcase something on Euphoria over the course of the next few months, they won’t be able to share any footage. Instead, the only thing we’d say to anticipate is some sort of teaser over the course of The Last of Us that indicates that new episodes are in production. We’re not sure we’d get that for at least a couple of weeks, though. (Given that Sydney Sweeney has been done a promotional tour elsewhere, it seems like she hasn’t returned to the set as of yet.)

For now, we’re still putting the odds of a Euphoria tease fairly low during the aforementioned video-game adaptation, mostly because this is a network that doesn’t really prioritize announcing in some dramatic way when shows are filming. They WILL do some sort of extensive promotional campaign, but they are going to be pretty patient on the road to making it happen. Our estimation, at least at the moment, is that we will start to see a few more details start to surface out there a little bit later this year.

Given the way that season 2 wrapped up for Rue, we anticipate at least some sort of time jump for season 3 — the big question is how long it will be.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

