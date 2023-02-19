All Creatures Great and Small season 4 premiere date hopes

Following tonight’s big season 3 finale on PBS, what can we say now about an All Creatures Great and Small season 4?

There are a few different things to dive into here, but we suppose it makes the most sense to start with the awesome news that this show is 100% coming back for more! Early last year the British drama was renewed for a season 3 and season 4 at the same time. For PBS, this is obviously great news since this has been one of their more popular shows under the Masterpiece imprint. When you consider the importance of animals on this show, it certainly stands out from the pack — and the early renewal does give them extra lead-up time since this isn’t necessarily the easiest show out there to make.

When you think about the release pattern for season 3, we do think that we’re going to be waiting for a while to see All Creatures Great and Small season 4 arrive. In the UK the show tends to premiere every September, so we tend to think that this is what we’re going to be looking at here, as well. This means that we’re going to be waiting even longer here in America.

If we had to issue some sort of semi-bold production here, it is that we’ll see new episodes surface on PBS next January. We recognize that this is a really long time to wait, but at the same time, this is a time of year that tends to do really well for the network in the ratings. For those of you who are longtime Masterpiece viewers, you may be familiar already that this is when new episodes of Downton Abbey came on the air for so many years. There is an opportunity to replicate that success here, and we’re pretty confident that they will work to make that happen if at all possible.

Now, let’s just hope that the next batch of episodes lives up to what we’ve seen so far.

What do you most want to see on All Creatures Great and Small season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates across the board. (Photo: PBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







