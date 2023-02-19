American Idol season 21: Haven Madison, ‘Fifteen,’ & Colin Stough

Are you prepared to see the American Idol season 21 premiere? Then get set to meet Haven Madison!

We know that during the first audition tonight there are going to be a lot of incredible singers, but there’s something really impressive about Haven. It always stands out when someone under 18 comes out and does an original song, especially one as good as “Fifteen.” We also give her a ton of credit for being able to commit to this idea given that there is a popular Taylor Swift song of the same name. This could easily get lost in the shuffle, but we don’t think it will. It’s legitimately good!

Also, Haven’s audition (which you can watch over here) does also serve another purpose: Reminding all of us just how emotional dads can get in the midst of an audition. It’s a foregone conclusion that she is going to the next round, and we’d already argue that she is a contender for the live shows — one of the things that American Idol is desperately seeking out these days is originality. They want to have a self-starter who could make a splash in the industry soon after coming off the show. Haven at least has that potential.

As for who else you’re going to see in this episode, be prepared to also see Colin Stough. We’re going to have a guy here who is extremely talented for sure, but also still humble. This is a quintessential American Idol audition when you think about it: He’s a young guy from Mississippi looking to put his small town on the map, and was pushed to try out by his mom. We do like that he doesn’t just feel like the same-old country singer we’ve seen over the years. He’s got a lot of Southern rock and soul in his voice, and he’s got an opportunity to carve out a Chris Stapleton sort of place in the industry based on what he chooses to do over the rest of the competition. It will be all about song choice! (Watch his audition here.)

Remember here that season 21 is going to premiere at 8:00 p.m. Eastern tonight, and we’ll have more soon!

