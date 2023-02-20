Magnum PI season 5 episode 3 spoilers: K-Pop and peril!

After what you saw on tonight’s epic (and awesome) two-hour premiere, do you want to know more about Magnum PI season 5 episode 3?

Well, the first thing that we should really do is remind you that there is another episode set to arrive in just seven days! This time around, the show will only be giving you a single hour, but there is still potential for a lot of great stuff from start to finish here. You are going to see a fun storyline for Katsumoto amidst his quest to get back what he’s lost. Meanwhile, we’re also going to have a chance to see a ton of danger for Higgins and Rick in the midst of trying to help one of his friends.

Want to get a few more specifics right now? Then go ahead and check out the full Magnum PI season 5 episode 3 synopsis below:

02/26/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Sunday) : Katsumoto takes a job providing security for a chart-topping K-Pop star. Higgins and Rick find themselves in peril while trying to help Rick’s friend. Magnum harbors suspicions about Capt. Greene’s death. TV-PG

Now, one thing that does feel reasonably clear right now is that Captain Greene’s death, aside from the Magnum / Higgins relationship, could be one of the big things that we see over the course of the next few weeks. Given that this show’s 20 episodes are split up into distinct halves, it wouldn’t come as a shock at all if each one had their own enormous arcs that they are hoping to explore.

We’re beyond curious to see how all of these stories play out — and, of course, we’re looking forward to seeing the ratings for the two episodes tonight! Hopefully, more info on that is going to be made available on Monday. (We’re hoping that the big promotional campaign here pays off big-time.)

