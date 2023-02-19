Outlander season 7 premiere date: Next major milestone is…

As so many of you know at the moment, we’re in the midst of a pretty arduous wait when it comes to an Outlander season 7 premiere date at Starz. Of course, we’d love for that to be announced over the next couple of days, but we’ve gotta be realistic here: That isn’t going to happen.

To be specific, we tend to think there are at least two other shows in Power Book IV: Force and then Heels that will probably get official premiere dates before the Sam Heughan – Caitriona Balfe show, even if we already have an approximate date established already in “summer.”

We’ve seen a few assorted teases; also, we have the current poster shared above. So what’s the next major milestone within the world of Outlander? When will the cast and crew post something celebratory on social media?

Well, we do tend to think that it will be geared around one event first and foremost here: The end of production. It is hard to imagine that filming is still going on given how long it’s been underway in Scotland, but this is a consequence of everyone doing a 16-episode story! There is so much that has to be tackled from start to finish, including long days, a myriad of locations, and guest stars new and old. Our hope is just that when we get around to the spring, we’ll have a better chance to put all of season 7 in the rear view mirror.

Remember…

There’s a pretty good chance that the episodes being filmed right now don’t end up airing for another year! We tend to lean in the direction of season 7 airing in two different chunks with a sizable break in between. Don’t be surprised if we get the first eight this summer, and then the second half early net year. That would help lessen the hiatus until the sixth and final season, or the recently-greenlit Blood of My Blood spin-off we’ve been stoked to check out for a while.

What do you think the next major milestone for the Outlander season 7 team is going to be?

