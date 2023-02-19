NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 13 spoilers: The threat of AI

There are a few things to be excited about when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 13 on CBS next week — so where do we start?

Well, let’s go ahead and rejoice first and foremost that there IS something more coming down the road! We’ve been waiting a long time to have a solid run of episodes, and we’re right in the middle of it. This upcoming episode is going to give us a chance to learn more about Kilbride but beyond that, we’re also going to see a fantastic guest star in Marilu Henner.

Meanwhile, there is a pretty topical storyline at the center of this hour! Remember that there are a lot of conversations out there about AI in the press, and you are going to see a company producing this at the center of this story.

For a few more details, be sure to get the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 13 synopsis below:

“A Farewell to Arms” – When a mystery woman attacks the founder of an AI company, the NCIS team must identify the woman before the next major global conflict ensues. Also, Kilbride’s ex-wife, Elizabeth (Marilu Henner), comes to visit and asks him to think about reconnecting with their son, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Feb. 26 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

In the event you did not know already, we’re in the midst of the final season and as a result of that, we do know that things are going to get a little bit more intense from here on out! Every single episode is going to be hugely important, as we are setting up the potential endgame for just about every major character across the board. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope that we get something that is really satisfying, and we will be able to imagine the characters off somewhere happy after the fact.

