Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: The looming danger

As we get ourselves prepared for Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 at Paramount Network, one thing feels absolutely clear: Danger lies ahead. That’s especially the case for Jamie and Beth Dutton, who both seem to have indicated at this point that they have no problem removing the other party from the world altogether.

So what can you be excited and/or nervous about right now? Well, let’s just say that there’s potential for some epic twists still, but you shouldn’t be prepared to see a happy ending at any point here.

Speaking to TVLine at the recent SCAD TV festival, actor Wes Bentley had the following to say on a potentially-tragic outcome for these two:

“Kelly [Reilly] and I have always had this sort of secret hope that there would be some reconciliation, some love reconnection [between Beth and Jamie], or at least [some circumstance in which] they worked together in some way … he’s just like ‘No, no, no. Hate, hate, hate.’ So I think that is kind of an indication of how this all wraps up maybe.”

Now, Bentley did not say anything specific about a return date, and of course a lot hinges right now on if the network can figure out a suitable schedule for star Kevin Costner. We do think a summer return is still feasible, but it’s important to note the cast still seems to be operating as though everything is moving forward as it once was. We suppose it’s easier to do that than to assume that there are some sweeping changes ahead that are, in all honesty, almost impossible to predict. If filming does resume next month, that could be a nice indicator of the future.

