Yellowjackets season 2 trailer: How soon is it coming?

Are you excited to see a Yellowjackets season 2 trailer over on Showtime in the pretty near future? Well, you are not alone! There is so much to be excited about down the road here, and we simply hope that the show can live up to the expectations that we’ve got in our head.

Without further ado, let’s get to the pretty big news: More than likely, we’re going to get a trailer in the next couple of weeks. If that doesn’t happen, we’ll consider that to be one of the biggest surprises we’ve had when it comes to this show.

One of the important things to remember above all else here is rather simple: Yellowjackets is one of the most important series that Showtime has! Just on the basis of that alone, we tend to think that they’re going to be sharing something in the relatively near future. After all, they have to! If we don’t get some sort of reveal on the subject of the show’s future by early March, we’re going to be pretty darn surprised at the end of the day. The network needs to promote it to get the word out, and also get people subscribed.

We also don’t think that Showtime has any reason to hide some of the good stuff that’s coming when it premieres on Friday, March 24 on the app. Just consider the mysteries that exist in regards to Shauna, Taissa, and others in the present. Meanwhile, there’s more to tell us in the past when it comes to an Antler Queen origin story, and that’s without even mentioning what characters could be dead before we get to the present-day timeline.

Since we already have a season 3 renewal, that’s one less thing to worry about. Instead, we can just rejoice in the show that we have!

What do you think we are going to see in a Yellowjackets season 2 trailer down the road?

Let us know in the comments!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

