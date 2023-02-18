Loki season 2 premiere date hopes after latest Ant-Man film

All of a sudden, it makes a good bit of sense to be clamoring for a Loki season 2 premiere date over at Disney+. What’s the reason for that? Well, it ties a good bit into Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is currently in theaters.

We don’t want to dive into super-heavy spoilers here if you haven’t ventured out to the theaters just yet, but let’s just say that this film ends in a way that should leave you very-much stoked for what the future is going to hold for the Tom Hiddleston – Disney+ series. Not only was this the first Marvel show on the streaming service to be greenlit for a season 2, but production has already been wrapped up! In other words, the stage is already firmly set for some great stuff coming down the road here, perhaps even more so than for some other shows.

At the moment, the easiest guess to make is that Loki will be back this summer. The majority of the evidence out there at the moment tends to back this theory up. It definitely tends to line up well when you think about the rest of the release calendar, especially with The Marvels coming out close to the end of the year.

Our hope here is just that as we get further into the spring, the veil is going to be lifted even more. Season 1 brought a lot of exciting stuff to the table when it came to variants, and we tend to think that the show is going to bring a handful of surprises in season 2. After all, it could serve as a bridge between multiple projects!

While we certainly know that the story of Loki could prove to be rather complicated, there are a couple of things that ground it — think Hiddleston and Owen Wilson. Their presence alone could make things all the more exciting even for people who aren’t major MCU fans.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to a Loki season 2 over at Disney+?

When do you think some news will be announced? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned for some other updates. (Photo: Disney+.)

