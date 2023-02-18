Billions season 7 premiere date: What we know at present

What is there to look forward to when it comes to Billions season 7 over at Showtime — and when will we have a chance to see more? Across the board, there is a ton to dive into here!

First and foremost here, we should begin by making it clear where things currently stand when it comes to production: It’s ongoing! The cast and crew have been hard at work for a little while trying to make new episodes as strong as possible, and to carry over the momentum that we saw in season 6.

Unfortunately, the network itself is still keeping things under wraps when it comes to precisely when the Paul Giamatti show will be back. It is fair to guess 2023, but it’s mostly a matter of when. The second season of another hit show in Yellowjackets is slated to come back on March 24, and it is fair to say that you won’t see more Billions until the other show wraps up. Showtime is a network with a small assemblage of top-tier hits, and they aren’t going to be the sort that give you several of them at the same exact time. Let’s just say that there aren’t a lot of logical arguments for them doing that.

So, with that in mind, we tend to think that season 7 will premiere at some point from late May to August. Where it is placed in there could be based on the status of another show in The Chi which is also in production.

How how invested is Showtime in this show right now?

Let’s just say that there are multiple Billions spin-offs currently in the works; what happens with them long-term remains to be seen, but Paramount is looking to follow up their success in Yellowstone with a number of other shows across the board.

