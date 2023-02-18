Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: Matthew Gray Gubler dilemma

Is there a chance that we could see Matthew Gray Gubler over the course of Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 at some point down the road?

At this point, one thing is probably clear: There is a HUGE demand to see the actor back on the show as Spencer Reid. He is one of the most popular people within this world and with that in mind, we tend to think that the producers will at least try to get him back. There is still the issue, though, of him being available and also there being the right story for him to come back for.

Now, let’s go ahead and get to a possible scenario. Is there a way that Gubler comes back and the show doesn’t announce it in advance? There is an exciting case to be made for this, largely in that the show could create an epic, jaw-dropping moment that could legitimately get people talking for a really long time. Wouldn’t that prove to be rather fun?

Of course, trying to pull something like this off is also a really Herculean task for a number of different reasons, with one of the biggest ones being rather simple: Finding a way to ensure that the secret stays that way. This is why we tend to think that a Gubler return would be coupled with some sort of big press release and all sorts of other hype. It would be a huge way to boost season 2 for however long he is around, and honestly, this probably makes the most sense … even if a surprise reveal during the show would allow viewers to think that anything could happen at just about any time.

For the time being, let’s go ahead and say this: Season 2 for the series will start up production this April.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 on Paramount+?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

