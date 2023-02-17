The Bachelor episode 5 spoilers: Zach, a date card, and emotion

Monday night’s The Bachelor episode 5 on ABC is going to be full of all sorts of familiar moments. Take, for example, a new group date! Or, a lot of emotional that comes out of a date card arriving for the remaining women in London.

The reality of where we are in the season right now is pretty simple: This is a time where some relationships start to get more serious. Because of this, you absolutely want to see your name on one of those one-on-one date cards! Unfortunately, for some women it is rather heartbreaking when that doesn’t happen … especially when they haven’t had a date like that before.

In a new sneak preview over at Entertainment Weekly, you can get a good sense of what we’re talking about as Mercedes gets rather emotional after being sent on yet another group date. She showed up night one with a pig and since that point, she hasn’t made that much of an impression. We think this whole preview ultimately represents her realizing where she is at this point in the season. If you don’t have a solo date at this point, it is easy to assume that you are on the way out. This could be the case here for her, especially since she hasn’t had many opportunities to stand out.

Of course, we’re not altogether confident that being this sad will even get her a one-on-one date at this point and if it does, that may just lead to an elimination. There are people every season who get sent home in the midst of a one-on-one, especially at this point in the season. This could be a bumpy road ahead for not just her, but many of the women who are still a part of the show.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

