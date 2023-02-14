The Bachelor episode 5 spoilers: What is Jesse’s bad news?

Want to get a better sense of what’s ahead on The Bachelor episode 5 when it arrives on ABC next week? Well, we’re heading to London! There is going to be a lot of romance here, but also some really difficult moments for Zach Shallcross and the rest of the cast.

So what’s going to happen here? We wonder already, thanks mostly to the footage we saw of Zach, seemingly separate and filming himself. Did he record a positive test and was isolated? The confessionals we saw were shot differently, and we see in the preview Jesse Palmer inform the women that he had some bad news.

If there is a surprising curveball thrown into this episode, it won’t impact ALL of the dates. After all, we’ve seen footage of him having a fun date involving dogs. Who doesn’t love that? We just wonder how production would handle a situation where Zach has to be away from the women for some time, especially then you also have to make sure that all of the contestants are okay. We do tend to think that everyone behind the scenes does have some contingency plans so they will be okay, but it still has to be a really challenging situation to deal with in the moment … even if the crisis isn’t some sort of positive-test scenario.

When you look at everyone on the show right now, we do tend to think that Kaity remains the favorite. As far as drama goes, let’s just hope that we never have to hear about Instagram followers ever again. We probably heard more of it within this episode than anyone ever needed to, especially since almost every person on this season definitely wants a following to a certain extent. How in the world can you not?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

