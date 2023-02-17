Shark Tank: ReTold, FunkkOff, Kahawa 1893, The Chub Rub Patch

Tonight’s Shark Tank episode is going to feature ReTold, FunkkOff, Kahawa 1893, and The Chub Rub Patch. Want to learn more about them now?

Well, first and foremost, we should note that these are all very different products, but they all seem to either solve common problems or seek out some good causes. There’s going to be a guest Shark in the Tank, and you can learn more about them and also every product featured tonight below…

“1414” – Emma Grede, the CEO and co-founder of fashion juggernaut Good American, founding partner of SKIMS and co-founder of Safely, returns to the Tank. First into the Tank are best friends from Dana Point, California, and Rye, New York, who hope the Sharks sink their teeth into their all-in-one product aimed at keeping smiles fresh and bright. Entrepreneurs from Los Angeles present their solution to a growing problem in the apparel industry with their recycling service; while an entrepreneur from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, pitches her easy-to-apply anti-chafing product that “saves thighs.” Last into the Tank is an entrepreneur from New York City who is on a mission to challenge the way the coffee industry operates by empowering women farmers and laborers with her beverage originating from her African roots on an all-new episode of “Shark Tank,” FRIDAY, FEB. 17 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, D) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following the premiere.

Without further ado, let’s get into what’s being pitched…

ReTold Recycling – This is a socially-conscious company that is setting out to change the world in some pretty exciting ways. What’s the big focus here? Sending in clothing that can be distributed by the company to places in need. It’s a way to turn unwanted clothing into wanted clothing, and it keeps textiles out of landfills.

FunkkOff – This is effectively a toothpaste / toothbrush combo for people on the go looking for a quick solution to teeth stains — or just wanting to feel refreshed. It makes dental hygiene just a little bit more portable no?

Kahawa 1893 – There may be a lot of coffee companies out there, but this is one meant to empower African women and farmers. The beans are top-quality and, of course, come in a number of different varieites.

The Chub Rub Patch – The marketing on this is pretty smart, with their mantra of “thick thighs save lives” and a promise to eliminate thigh chafing in a pretty big way. It’s really one of those simple, easy-to-pitch products that works well for the Tank.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

