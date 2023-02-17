Your Honor season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Is Michael arrested?

As we get ourselves prepared for Your Honor season 2 episode 7 over on Showtime, there is a lot to get yourselves excited about.

So where do we start right now? Well, let’s go ahead and kick things off by diving into the situation involving Bryan Cranston’s character of Michael. This is a guy who has been let out, but at the same time, has found himself in even more trouble. Infiltrating a criminal operation is never an easy task, and can you now add corrupt police to the list? The promo for episode 7 very-much signaled that he could be facing some major trouble when it comes to that … and this is just one of many problems that is currently on his doorstep. If he ends up going back to prison, then we don’t tend to figure he will make it out of there again.

One of the things that most surprises us about the promo is the oh-so-simple fact that they gave away Eugene’s fate! At the end of episode 6, you could have easily made the argument that this character was dead and wouldn’t be coming back. Now, however, we would argue that the situation is at least a tiny bit more complicated than it was previously. He’s in the hospital, and we tend to think that someone could turn up and finish the job. Because of this, we gotta think that there will be some sort of security watching over him.

In general, go ahead and remember this: There are only four episodes left this season! By virtue of that, there’s a good chance that a number of epic twists and turns are still coming. Try to prepare for that, but in general do your best to prepare for anything. There’s the potential that by the end of this story, your jaw could be hanging on the ground.

Related – Check out more of our thoughts on what happened to Eugene this time around

What do you most want to see as we move into Your Honor season 2 episode 7 over at Showtime?

Be sure to share your thoughts and hopes right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







