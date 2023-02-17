We knew entering Your Honor season 2 episode 6 there was a chance for some big-time shocking twist. Having it be tied to Eugene, however, was what we did not see coming.

In the closing minutes of this episode, Benjamin Flores Jr.’s character was shot right when he was about to board a bus to Houston. The show immediately cut to credits after, giving us almost no opportunity to know that he is alive or not.

Or, did they? If you watch the promo for episode 7, you can tell that Eugene is actually still alive. This raises a pretty interesting question to us — why did Showtime choose to give that away? We certainly can’t sit here and think that it was planned to not have the character dead, but rather just injured and unable to leave. Shooting him in such a crowded place like that is so complicated and risky. He better hope that there is security around him at the hospital; everyone will at least know what happened to him, so there is a chance for some sort of protection there. (The hard thing for Eugene is that he had an opportunity to take down Carlo.)

Him being alive obviously creates a lot of complications, but isn’t that what this show is really all about? There was a plan for Michael the moment that he was brought out of prison, for example, but a lot of that has already fallen apart. We’re just hoping at this point that the writers are going to find another few twists here and there that will continue to shock.

In general, if Your Honor did want some sort of huge, jaw-dropping twist at the end of the episode, we do tend to think that this was a success. There is so much potential for great stuff the rest of the way, so let’s hope the story doesn’t disappoint!

What did you think about the events of Your Honor season 2 episode 6 from start to finish?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







