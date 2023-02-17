Is SWAT new tonight on CBS with season 6 episode 14?

Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? If you find yourselves super-psyched to get more news on season 6 episode 14, we are 100% with you!

Alas, we also have to note here that there is some news that may have you a little less excited: The Shemar Moore series is currently on hiatus. There is no new episode tonight and instead, the plan is to bring it back when we get around to Friday, February 24. That reveal is interesting in its own right for one reason: It is actually coming back a week earlier than everything else is on Fridays. This is most likely due to it just having more episodes still to air than either Fire Country or Blue Bloods.

We wish that we had something more to share when it comes to synopses, but we can at least give you a little something on the subject of titles! The upcoming episode 14, per the Futon Critic, is currently titled “Gut Punch.” Meanwhile, that is followed by “To Protect & to Serve” on March 4 and from there, “Blowback” on March 11. After that, we’re starting to get pretty close to the NCAA Tournament, and we tend to think there are going to be some hiatuses that we have to deal with that are tied to this very thing.

Rest assured, though, that after college basketball is over, there will be more on the other side … and absolutely we think we’ll be getting a big, explosive finale.

Of course, while we get through the rest of this break, let’s hope that there are ALL sorts of details unveiled on the future — and maybe even a season 7 renewal while we’re at it! There is no guarantee that another batch of episodes is coming, but let’s just say we’re optimistic.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

