SWAT season 6: New ratings make big case for season 7

At the moment, there is still no formal SWAT season 7 renewal over at CBS — but there are plenty of reasons for hope at the moment!

According to a report from TVLine, last night’s season 6 episode of the Shemar Moore series ended up posting 5.62 million viewers, its biggest total live audience in almost four years. That proves further the series’ strength as a part of the Friday-night lineup, which has shown itself to be a better spot for it than what we’ve seen in the past. (We also think that the success of the follow-up Fire Country has also proven to be rather optimistic.)

Here’s something else to note when it comes to year-to-year comparisons. Season 6 so far is up more than 15% in live viewers versus season 5, and it is almost even in the 18-49 demographic. Just about any network out there would pour champagne for a year-to-year increase in total viewers.

When you consider all of this, it definitely feels like a season 7 is inevitable. There have been years in the past where we’ve been a little more concerned but this time around, there is solid evidence to back up bringing the show back — and this is without even bringing up DVR ratings or streaming figures.

So when will CBS announce a SWAT renewal, provided of course that it happens? We know that typically, the network greenlights more episodes in late March or April, and that could be the case here. However, it’s also possible that they could wait until we get around to May. Remember that they don’t have any reason to rush a renewal along, other than just making fans happy.

In the end, the most important thing to remember is this: We’re more optimistic about the future of this show than we’ve been in a good while.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

