Saturday Night Live: Travis Kelce, Jenna Ortega to host in March

Today NBC announced two new hosts for Saturday Night Live during the month of March, and let’s just say there was a big surprise in here!

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and start with the following: Travis Kelce is coming on March 4. Let’s just say that we are shocked as anyone can be by this. After all, the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver is not exactly known for scripted comedy, and a lot of these SNL – athlete gigs tend to be rather hit or miss. Peyton Manning is probably the best-case scenario, but some others have been less successful. (Charles Barkley has been solid, but we’re still shocked that he has hosted as many times as he has.) Kelsea Ballerini is set as the musical guest for this episode.

Meanwhile, the March 11 episode is going to have a pretty spectacular one-two punch in its own right here. After all, you are going to be seeing Wednesday star Jenna Ortega host the show, where she will be joined by rockers The 1975. This is a much more conventional choice for hosting the show, all things considered. Remember that Ortega is the star of one of the biggest shows in Netflix history! Of course, it made all the sense in the world that SNL would bring her on board. A spoof of her own show feels pretty darn inevitable, so let’s just cross our fingers and hope that it’s worthwhile.

After the March 11 show, it is our feeling that we’re going to see the show embark on another hiatus. That tends to happen just about any time that we get three episodes of this series in a row — you get a hiatus on the other side! That just tends to be the natural order of things here more often than not.

