Saturday Night Live return date: Woody Harrelson returning!

At some point during tonight’s Saturday Night Live episode, we had hoped to learn the official return date and the next host. This wasn’t a guarantee, but it is something that the NBC show often does when it can. After all, it is 100% the thing that makes the most sense! Why wouldn’t you want to use the current episode to promote the next one? Isn’t this the thing that really helps you the most in the long run? In our mind, that feels like the pretty easy answer.

Well, the good news is that we DID get an announcement for the next host tonight, and we tend to think it will make a ton of people out there happy. Woody Harrelson is currently poised to return to the series for the next installment, and he is going to be joined by musical guest Jack White. He has also been on the show before, so there’s a lot of familiar energy that is going to be brought to studio 8H.

As for when you’re going to see this show on the air, let’s just say you’ll be waiting for a good while. The plan is for the series to be back on the network once you get around to Saturday, February 25, on the other side of the Super Bowl and even the week after that. While it’s understandable to be bummed out by this, it’s also fairly commonplace for a hiatus of this length. We’re coming off of a run of three straight episodes, and what tends to happen after this is that we get some some sort of hiatus. It typically is only during election years that we get more than three shows at once.

Now that we’ve spelled all of this out, let’s cross our fingers and hope for a great show soon!

