Saturday Night Live spoofs The Last of Us with Mario Kart

We had a feeling that Saturday Night Live was going to spoof The Last of Us in some way, but did you expect Mario Kart? Well, that is what we got!

The entire sketch was brilliant for video game fans — the classic Nintendo game reimagined as a dark, gritty thriller with a lot of iconic characters. Pedro Pascal played Mario, and we saw a number of other great characters including Luigi, Princess Peach, Bowser, and some piranha plants. We really wish that we had a chance to see the idea coming together in the writers’ room.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

What made this work so much is that it came so soon after we learned that there is a computer-animated Mario moving coming down the road. We don’t exactly think it’s going to be like this in the slightest…

While there could be some other sketches from this episode that end up going viral, we’re not sure that any one of them is going to match this. It was creative, weird, funny, and we tend to think that the idea may have been in the works before Pascal even showed up this week.

Truthfully…

What makes this sketch so fun as a template is that there are a lot of games that they could have used effectively in here! This could have worked for Twisted Metal, The Legend of Zelda, or a ton of other games depending on how you wrote it. The truth is, there’s just a lot of untapped potential in video-game spoofs, mostly because television didn’t take it seriously enough as some sort of entertainment medium. That is changing in some ways thanks to The Last of Us, so let’s hope that this trend continues from here on out.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to this week’s cold open

What did you think about Saturday Night Live spoofing The Last of Us with a Mario Kart sketch?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned for all sorts of other updates on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







