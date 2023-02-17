Power Book II: Ghost season 3 spoilers: More betrayals ahead?

Now that we’ve had a chance to see a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date and a trailer over at Starz, how about new details?

Obviously, this has to be one of the more-anticipated seasons we’ve had a chance to see, and there is a good reason for that. There were multiple deaths at the end of season 2 and with that in mind, some characters could be grieving when the show comes back. Others, meanwhile, are still holding some secrets. Brayden, for example, knows more about Lauren’s fate than his best friend does.

The key art above indicates that we are going to see higher stakes than ever before, and we think that is reflected perfectly in the Power Book II: Ghost season 3 synopsis below:

Season three takes off in dramatic form with brand new twists, turns, and murder as Tariq, Brayden, and the Tejada family are grieving the death of Zeke, but they won’t get much time as a new set of problems and questions arise. This season is flashier, juicer, and sexier, with even more family drama, betrayals, and surprising new alliances. Monet finds herself at a crossroads with her family, Brayden is forced to choose between his birth family and chosen family, and Tariq is leveling up this season.

We don’t exactly think that Brayden’s choice is altogether difficult here. Just remember for a moment here that he doesn’t even like his birth family! They’ve got him working as a part of a hedge-fund company now, and he’s in a different space than he was before. That’s without even mentioning Tariq, who is going to look to significantly expand his drug trade after what we saw over the course of season 2. He could be becoming more like Ghost coming up … though Michael Rainey Jr.’s character would likely balk at that comparison. After all, he feels like he’s better in just about every way.

