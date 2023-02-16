1923 season 2: Does Yellowstone season 5 future complicate it?

There’s a chance you heard the recent news that a 1923 season 2 is coming to Paramount+ down the road, and there’s a lot to be excited for there!

With that being said, of course we also still have some questions. Take, for example, whether or not some of the recent drama with Yellowstone complicates the future here at all.

If you’ve missed some of the reporting on that subject, it goes a little something like this — there are a lot of questions at the moment surrounding the future of the show due to supposed issues with Kevin Costner’s schedule. He has other projects in the works, and we’re at this unusual impasse where it doesn’t seem clear how that flagship show will continue. It does seem like there will be more of season 5 to come but beyond that? Everything is a mystery.

The good news we can share regarding 1923, at least at the moment, is pretty simple: None of the Yellowstone uncertainty should impact it in any direct way. All signs point to us continuing to get season 2 in whatever form was planned, mostly because this show is a prequel. There’s less to worry about here long-term when you consider the fact that there is already a clear plan as to the future! The past won’t change because of the future, and we don’t think the family tree leading up to John Dutton will be minimized at all. The origin story of the ranch is as important as it ever was.

Just remember that there are two more episodes to go until season 1 wraps up. From there, the wait for season 2 begins. We’d love to see it at some point later this year, but a lot could depend on cast availability.

