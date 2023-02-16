Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, Feb. 16, 2023?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC alongside Station 19? Odds are, you’ve been aware for a while that the medial drama is coming back this month. Yet, it’s hard to remember the exact date!

Well, this is where we’ve got the good news and bad news. Where do we start? We suppose with a reminder that the medical drama will be back next week … but also the bad news that we’re still on break tonight. The next seven days could be the longest of the entire hiatus, so it’s going to take a lot of patience from here on out.

As so many of you know, the next Grey’s Anatomy is going to be especially emotional given that it marks Meredith Grey’s departure from the hospital. While Ellen Pompeo will return on-screen and stick around as an executive producer / narrator, this is still the end of a huge chapter and there’s no way to dance around that.

To get a few more details here all about the future, we suggest that you check out the full synopsis for next week’s episode…

In the episode, entitled “I’ll Follow the Sun,” it’s Meredith’s last day at Grey Sloan Memorial and the doctors plan a goodbye surprise, while Nick confronts her about the future of their relationship. Elsewhere, the interns compete to scrub in on Maggie and Winston’s groundbreaking partial heart transplant procedure, and Richard asks Teddy an important question. “I’ll Follow the Sun” is written by Krista Vernoff and directed by Debbie Allen.

The weird thing right now is that for whatever reason, ABC has not released an official synopsis for the next Station 19 at the time of this writing, even if it’s abundantly clear what a lot of the story will be about — saving Maya Bishop. While we personally don’t think they are going to kill this character off, clearly they at least want people to be worried about it. In a sense, we get that since we’ve seen characters die before. For the time being, though, we’re choosing to be optimistic. We do think there are reasons aplenty to continue her story!

Related – Ellen Pompeo clarifies the end of Meredith’s journey on Grey’s Anatomy

What do you most want to see on both Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 when they are back?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







