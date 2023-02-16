Is So Help Me Todd new tonight? Season 1 episode 14 return date

Is So Help Me Todd new tonight on CBS? If you are wondering that, or interested in getting a return date, we’re here to help!

Let’s start off, though, with the news that may shock a lot of people out there: The freshman series will not be airing another new episode in a matter of hours. Even though the rest of the network’s lineup is featuring brand-new originals, that’s not quite happening here. The plan instead is to bring the show back on Thursday, March 2 with a story titled “Against All Todds,” which should prove to be pretty fun. For starters, Eliza Coupe is going to be coming back as Todd’s ex Veronica, and that could lead to a particularly dicey situation for that character.

To get some more news on this upcoming story across the board, check out the full So Help Me Todd season 1 episode 14 synopsis below:

“Against All Todds” – When Veronica appears at the law firm requesting a favor from Todd, he agrees to help but soon realizes she may be out for revenge. Also, Margaret is upset when she is taken off a high-stakes case, on the CBS Original drama SO HELP ME TODD, Thursday, March 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

So why are we getting a random hiatus for the show tonight? The simplest answer we can offer is that CBS wants to save as many episodes of this show for later off this season and, unfortunately, we recognize that this is probably not the only hiatus that we’re going to get here. Don’t be shocked at all if we’re stuck waiting in March at some point for the show to come back, mostly due to the presence of the NCAA Tournament.

